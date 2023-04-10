PALO ALTO, Calif. – Texas Tech jumped in front early, but couldn’t hold off No. 8 Stanford in Monday’s 6-4 loss at Klein Field at Sunken Diamond.

The No. 21 Red Raiders scored four runs on four hits in the second inning, capped by Gage Harrelson’s double that scored Hudson White and Will Burns to put Texas Tech in front 4-0.

The Cardinal would get three back in the bottom of the inning. Jacob Rogers would hit a batter and then walk another before surrendering a three-run home run to Cole Hinkelman to make it 4-3.

Stanford threatened again in the third, loading the bases before Andrew Devine came in in relief to get a ground out to end the frame.

In the 4th, Hinkelman would draw a walk and eventually come around to score the game-tying run on a sacrifice fly by Eddie Park.

Devine would give up the go-ahead run in the 5th inning on a solo homer off the bat of Carter Graham to give the Cardinal its first lead at 5-4.

The Red Raiders managed just four hits after the second inning, and each came with two outs. The final basehit came on an infield single by Gavin Kash. He would advance to third on two wild pitches, but Austin Green struck out to end it.

Texas Tech (22-11, 4-5 Big 12) and Stanford close out the midweek series at 4 p.m. Tuesday.