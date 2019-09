LUBBOCK, Texas — The Big 12 announced on Monday that the start time for Texas Tech vs Oklahoma State will be 11:00 am. Tech takes on the Cowboys in Lubbock on Saturday, October 5. The game will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

OSU is 3 – 1 for the season. Tech is 2 – 1.

Be sure to watch the Countdown to Kickoff show Saturday morning at 10:30 on KAMC and EverythingLubbock.com

CLARIFICATION: The game is Saturday, October 5.