LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech solidified its defensive front for 2023 when seniors Tony Bradford Jr. and Jaylon Hutching announced on social media that they both will return for the COVID-bonus super senior year.

“I’m simply not ready to hang the cleats up & walk away,” Bradford said in a social media post. “We have unfinished business & I will be returning for my last eligible season.”

Bradford has 27 tackles already this season, including 9.0 for a loss and 5.5 sacks, both career bests. He notched his 100th career tackle in the win over Oklahoma.

Hutchings has registered 44 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks this season. In four seasons, he has 143 tackles over his career, including 17.5 that have resulted in a loss and 7.5 sacks in 49 games.

The duo has combined for 69 starts in the past four seasons, including in all 12 games this year. Hutchings leads the Red Raiders with 45 consecutive games dating back to his 2019 redshirt freshman season.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)