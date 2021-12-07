Texas Tech adds Stephen Hamby, Josh Cochran to coaching staff

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech announced Tuesday it hired Stephen Hamby to be its offensive line coach and Josh Cochran to coach tight ends.

Hamby comes from Western Kentucky, where he coached with Texas Tech’s new offensive coordinator, Zach Kittley.

Kittley and Hamby were part of a staff that designed the nation’s second-leading scoring offense and top passing offense. WKU scored 43.1 points per game, and quarterback Bailey Zappe threw for 5,570 yards in 2021.

Hamby’s offensive line unit protected the quarterback well, permitting just 16 sacks on the season. On a per-game basis, that was the 12th-best mark in the FBS.

Hamby played offensive line for Texas Tech and graduated in 2009, according to his profile on Western Kentucky’s website. He was an offensive line assistant with the Red Raiders from 2013-2015, before moving on to Bowling Green and Western Kentucky.

Cochran was the offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator at Austin Peay State University for the last two seasons.

He worked with Joey McGuire at Baylor from 2017-19, where he was a quality control coach.

Cochran played offensive line at the University of Texas from 2011-2013 before he was forced to medically retire. He was a Freshman All-American in 2011.

Hamby and Cochran are the sixth and seventh members of Joey McGuire’s staff to be announced. The others are: