LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech snapped its two-game losing streak with a huge, 89-81 win over No. 12 West Virginia Wednesday night.

Davide Moretti, Terrence Shannon and Jahmi’us Ramsey all scored more than 20 points in the Red Raiders’ offensive explosion.

Here are the best pictures from the game.

Photo by J. Davis

Photo by J. Davis

Photo by J. Davis

Photo by J. Davis

Photo by J. Davis

Photo by J. Davis

Photo by J. Davis

Photo by J. Davis

Photo by J. Davis

Photo by J. Davis

Photo by J. Davis

Photo by J. Davis

The Red Raiders have another ranked team next, as they take on No. 3 Kansas in Lawrence. The game tips off at 3 p.m. CT on Saturday.