Student-manager Ty Larson enters game in final seconds, draws charge

LUBBOCK, Texas — With Texas Tech leading Iowa State 81-54 late in Thursday night’s game, Chris Beard called timeout, allowing senior student-manager Ty Larson to enter the game.

Larson had never donned the scarlet and black until Thursday night but he made the most of his 55 seconds on the floor, stepping in to draw a charge on ISU’s Javan Johnson.

While Larson had not taken the floor until Thursday, he had a noticeable impact on the team behind the scenes, Marcus Santos-Silva said.

Larson played junior college basketball at Eastern Wyoming before coming to Lubbock. Texas Tech honored him with a senior night before the game.

Beard said he talked to Larson years ago about giving him a chance to play on his senior night. With the Red Raiders up big in their final home game of the season, the opportunity presented itself and Larson seized it, creating a memory he will never forget.