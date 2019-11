LUBBOCK, Texas — T.J. Holyfield has only played two games for Texas Tech but he already has an award under his belt.

Holyfield was named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week, the conference announced Monday.

He started his @TexasTechMBB career by averaging 1⃣7⃣.5⃣ points and 6⃣ rebounds in a pair of home wins.



The graduate transfer was 1⃣5⃣-for-1⃣9⃣ from the field and blocked two shots last week.@teejayy_22 is the #Big12MBB Newcomer of the Week. pic.twitter.com/abgitt6zEj — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 11, 2019

Holyfield transferred to Texas Tech from Stephen F. Austin and has averaged a 17.5 points and six rebounds in his first two games.

Holyfield and the Red Raiders are next in action on Wednesday when they take on Houston Baptist in Midland.