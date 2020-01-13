Tannehill vs. Mahomes: Two QBs with Lubbock ties face off in AFC Title Game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) congratulates Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill (17) after an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans won 35-32. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The AFC Championship Game has a Lubbock-heavy influence, as both of the game’s starting quarterbacks are tied to the Hub City.

Everyone knows about Patrick Mahomes’ success playing for Texas Tech, and his counterpart Sunday, Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill, was born in Lubbock.

Tanehill grew up Big Spring, Texas and went to college at Texas A&M. His father, Tim, played football for Texas Tech in the 1980s.

The two quarterbacks had very different paths to this point. Coming off of an MVP season, Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were among the favorites to win the AFC all year.

Tannehill was traded from the Miami Dolphins to the Titans last offseason, and started the year as Marcus Mariota’s back-up. He took over for Mariota in week 6 and led the Titans to the playoffs, where they beat the defending champion Patriots and top-seeded Baltimore Ravens.

The Chiefs and Titans previously faced off in week 10, with Tannehill’s Titans winning 35-32.

Sunday, the Lubbock-born Tannehill will take on the former Texas Tech star Mahomes with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.