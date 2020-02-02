Tariq Owens called up to Suns from G League

Red Raider Nation

by: Red Raider Nation Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PHOENIX — Tariq Owens is officially joining the Phoenix Suns.

Owens’ G League team, the Northern Arizona Suns, announced Saturday that the former Red Raiders will be called up to the big club.

The Suns signed Owens to a two-way contract on January 14.

Owens played one season with Texas Tech, transferring from St. John’s. He averaged 8.7 points and 5.8 rebounds, helping the Red Raiders reach the NCAA Championship Game.

Phoenix’s next game is Sunday in Milwaukee against the Bucks.

