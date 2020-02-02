Tariq Owens scores first NBA points in Suns debut

MILWAUKEE — Tariq Owens saw his first NBA action for the Phoenix Suns Sunday, and scored his first NBA points.

The former Red Raider played seven minutes in the Suns’ loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He scored two points and grabbed two rebounds.

The Suns signed Owens to a two-way contract on January 14, and called him up from the G League for Sunday’s game.

Owens played one season for Texas Tech after transferring from St. John’s. He averaged 8.7 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, helping the Red Raiders reach the NCAA championship game.

