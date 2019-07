LUBBOCK, Texas — The Phoenix Suns signed former Texas Tech forward Tariq Owens to a one-year contract on Thursday.

If you don’t believe in GOD you don’t know our story. If don’t believe in Hard Work and Dedication look at @Sneaky_Bounce what a inspiring young man couldn’t be prouder 😢🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/h85rIbuvrD — Renard buys houses (@eljefe132) July 18, 2019

It’s an Exhibit 10 deal, which is worth the minimum salary that guarantees the player will receive a camp invite. If he doesn’t make the team he will be offered up to $50,000 to sign with the G League affiliate of that team.

Owens was on the team’s summer league roster but did not play because of injury.