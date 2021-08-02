Tariq Owens to play for Dallas Mavericks’ Summer League team

LAS VEGAS — Former Texas Tech basketball player Tariq Owens will play for the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Summer League, the Mavericks announced Monday.

Owens has appeared in three NBA games after graduating from Texas Tech in 2019. He spent last season with the NBA G-League’s Long Island Nets.

Owens spent the 2018-19 season at Texas Tech, where he helped the team reach the NCAA championship game.

Along with Owens, former Red Raiders Mac McClung (Los Angeles Lakers) and Matt Mooney (Utah Jazz) are also participating in Summer League

The Summer League will take place in Las Vegas from August 8-17.