LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech takes a 26-1 record against FCS schools into Saturday’s first ever meeting with Tarleton State.
Texans play-by-play voice Bryon Anderson gives us a closer look at the team from Stephenville.
by: David Collier
Posted:
Updated:
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech takes a 26-1 record against FCS schools into Saturday’s first ever meeting with Tarleton State.
Texans play-by-play voice Bryon Anderson gives us a closer look at the team from Stephenville.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
<div class=”scorestream-widget-container” data-ss_widget_type=”vertScoreboard” style=”height:600px;” data-user-widget-id=”1342″></div><script async=”async” type=”text/javascript” src=”https://scorestream.com/apiJsCdn/widgets/embed.js“></script>