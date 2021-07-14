TCU players speak on Sonny Cumbie’s impact, facing him next year

ARLINGTON, Texas — After seven seasons on TCU’s sidelines as offensive coordinator, Sonny Cumbie moved west after the 2020 season to take on the same position at Texas Tech.

Wednesday, TCU players Max Duggan and Ochaun Mathis spoke about what they learned from Cumbie and what it would be like to see him on an opponent’s sideline next season.

Quarterback Max Duggan studied directly under Cumbie for two seasons. He saw his completion percentage, yards per attempt and touchdown-to-interception ratio improve drastically from his first season under Cumbie to his second.

He said Wednesday that in addition to making mechanical suggestions, Cumbie helped Duggan learn the intangible duties of the quarterback position.

“How to play the position of quarterback, how to be a leader of an offense, how to be a leader of a team and have the mindset of ‘You’re the dude and everyone is gonna look at you,’” Duggan said he learned from Cumbie.

TCU will come to Lubbock in 2021, giving defensive end Ochaun Mathis the chance to go against an offensive system that he practiced against for three years.

“It’s going to be a bit of an experience, just seeing him on the other side,” he said. “And being able to know some of his tendencies and stuff like that, we’ll probably take heed and carry that over to gameplan.”

TCU plays its third Big 12 game of the season at Texas Tech on October 9.