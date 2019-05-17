TCU takes series opener 3-1 in 14 innings

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LUBBOCK, Texas -- Texas Tech was able to get one timely hit in extra innings but needed another against TCU.

The Horned Frogs took the lead for good with a two-run double in the top of the 14th inning to take the series opener, 3-1, Thursday at Rip Griffin Park.

The Red Raiders put two runners on in the bottom of the inning but Dru Baker struck out to end it. Texas Tech left 16 batters on base in the loss.

Baker did score the game-tying run in the bottom of the 11th inning to keep the game going. Cody Masters doubled into the right field corner to bring Baker home. Baker, who was pinch running for Cameron Warren, was originally called out at home, but after a review the umpires determined he touched home plate with his left hand before the catcher applied the tag.

The Red Raiders missed out on an opportunity to move into first place in the Big 12 standings. Oklahoma State beat Baylor, 16-4, in Stillwater. The Bears remain a half game in front of the Red Raiders with two games to go.

Texas Tech (34-15, 14-8) and TCU are back in actiona at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Rip Griffin Park.