FORT WORTH, Texas — No. 9 Texas Tech men’s basketball saw its four-game winning streak snapped Saturday at TCU.

The Horned Frogs went ahead 67-66 on a Xavier Cork dunk with 1:09 remaining and did not allow Texas Tech to score the rest of the way. They won the game 69-66.

Bryson Williams made a potential game-tying 3-pointer at the buzzer, but he released the shot after the buzzer sounded.

After working back from an 11-point deficit, TCU took its first lead of the second half on a Francisco Farabello 3-pointer with 3:47 remaining. The two teams scored on seven straight possessions after that shot, but TCU forced a shot-clock violation after going ahead on Cork’s dunk.

Mike Miles split a pair of free throws on the ensuing possession, but Bryson Williams turned it over underneath the rim.

After a Micah Peavy missed free throw kept the door open, Terrence Shannon Jr. and Adonis Arms both had chances to tie the game with 3-pointers in the final seconds but both shots missed.

Texas Tech got the ball back with 0.5 seconds left after Peavy missed two more free throws, but it was not enough time for Williams to get off his heave.

Miles was the star for TCU Saturday, pacing the team with 26 points — just two off his season-high. Miles made three 3-pointers, threw down a ferocious dunk over Terrence Shannon Jr. and scored from all over the floor. He contributed in other areas too, adding four rebounds, four assists and five steals.

The Red Raiders shot 58.1 percent on field goals, their-fourth best mark of the season, but were burned by sloppy play. They turned the ball over 20 times, 13 of which came in the second half.

As it has been all season, Williams’ shot was deadly. He made eight of the nine shots he attempted and scored a team-best 21 points. Adonis Arms and Davion Warren added 15 and 12 points, respectively.

In the first half, the Red Raiders played an efficient, unselfish game on offense. They recorded 11 assists, which came from eight different Tech players and shot a sparkling 61.5 percent from the field. They went into halftime with a 41-33 lead.

In large part due to the turnovers, the offense cratered in the second half. TTU managed just 25 points after halftime and endured a scoring drought that lasted nearly four minutes.

The Red Raiders will look to finish their home slate undefeated Monday when they play Kansas State.