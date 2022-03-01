DALLAS, Texas — Texas Tech baseball beat Dallas Baptist 4-3 on the road Tuesday behind a clutch home run by freshman Hudson White and 10th inning rally.

The Red Raiders trailed 3-1 heading into the eighth inning when White, who was hitting .050 coming into the day, blasted a two-run homer to tie the game.

In the 10th inning, Jace Jung reached on a leadoff walk and Ty Coleman followed him up with an infield single. Productive outs from Kurt Wilson and Ryan Brome brought home the go-ahead run.

Freshman closer Trendan Parish furthered his dominant start to the season with a flawless 10th inning, locking down the win.

Texas Tech starting pitcher Chase Hampton allowed just two hits and struck out seven batters over five innings, but a former teammate did damage against him. Catcher Nate Rombach, who transferred from Texas Tech to DBU, clubbed a two-run home run in the second inning.

Next, the Red Raiders will return home for a weekend series against Merrimack.