LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech baseball set a new program record by scoring 16 runs in the second inning of its Tuesday game against New Mexico, the university said on Twitter.

Twenty-one Red Raiders came to the plate in the inning. The first 12 hitters of the inning reached base before New Mexico recorded an out.

Owen Washburn, Parker Kelly and Hudson White each came to bat three times in the inning. Washburn and Kelly reached base all three times.

In all, the Red Raiders had 11 hits and seven walks in the frame. Four players hit doubles and designated hitter Ty Coleman hit a home run. Coleman’s home run accounted for the final two runs of the inning.

Coleman had three RBI in the inning. Left fielder Zac Vooletich had four.