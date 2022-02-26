LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech baseball used a diet of walks and clutch hitting to top Kent State 10-7 Saturday.

The Red Raiders’ best asset Saturday was their eye. They drew 10 walks and reached twice on hit-by-pitches, allowing them to push across 10 runs despite recording just six hits.

The win put Texas Tech over .500 for the first time in 2022. The game was the series opener — Friday’s game was pushed back to Sunday due to weather.

In the first inning Saturday, shortstop Kurt Wilson hammered a pitch onto Canton Avenue past the left field fence for Texas Tech’s was home run of the season. The shot brought in Ty Coleman and Jace Jung, and it gave the Red Raiders a 4-2 lead.

The Golden Flashes got some good swings off of Red Raider starting pitcher Andrew Morris in the early innings. Justin Miknis hit a two-run homer in the first inning and Justin Kirby hit a solo shot in the second.

However, Morris was able to get swings and misses — he struck out 10 Kent State hitters — and he settled down in the middle innings, pitching 1-2-3 fourth and fifth innings.

Texas Tech trailed 5-4 after the top of the sixth but it scored four runs in the bottom half of the frame to take the lead.

Tech led 10-7 going into the ninth inning, when Tim Tadlock again turned to freshman Trendan Parish to lock down the save. Parish allowed an infield single but struck out the other three batters he faced, securing a Red Raider win.