Tech Football adds grad transfer quarterback from Rice

HOUSTON, TX – SEPTEMBER 23: Jackson Tyner #14 of the Rice Owls looks to pass under pressure by Jordan Guest #57 of the FIU Golden Panthers in the first quarter at Rice Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Texas Tech added some more depth at the quarterback position with Rice transfer quarterback Jackson Tyner announcing that he would be joining the Red Raiders.

Tyner played both football and baseball for the Owls, appearing in 16 games as a quarterback and 12 games as a pitcher during his career.

During his time playing football at Rice, Tyner threw 43 passes for 85 total yards and two touchdowns.

The transfer brings some experience to a quarterback room that lost Colt Garrett and McLane Carter as transfers this past offseason.