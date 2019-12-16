Tech Receives No. 3 Preseason Ranking by Collegiate Baseball

The following is a press release from Texas Tech athletics:

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech baseball will enter the upcoming season near the top of the polls once again as it opens at No. 3 in Collegiate Baseball’s preseason top 40 poll, released today.

It’s the third consecutive year Tech has been ranked as high as No. 3 in one of the six preseason polls, which matches the highest preseason ranking in program history.

This is the third-straight year for Tech to start in Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s top five as the outlet slotted the Red Raiders at No. 5 in 2018 and at No. 4 prior to 2019.

Texas Tech is coming off a No. 4 final ranking by CBN last season after the 2019 squad made its deepest College World Series run yet, finishing among the last four teams remaining. Tech finished the year 46-20, won its third Big 12 title in four years and made its fourth trip to Omaha in six seasons.

Entering his eighth year as head coach, Tim Tadlock returns a strong nucleus of 20 returners from last year’s squad. A pair of Freshman All-America pitchers return in Friday night starter Micah Dallas and closer Clayton Beeter. Senior John McMillon is also back for his final year after being drafted in the 11th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. Veterans Brian Klein, Dylan Neuse and Braxton Fulford look to anchor the lineup.

For the second straight year, 10 teams from the poll will appear on Tech’s schedule with three of those heading to Lubbock for three-game series, including nonconference foe Minnesota (No. 29). Other nonconference foes featured include Mississippi State (6), Florida State (15), Stanford (25), Houston (35) and Florida Atlantic (40).

Texas Tech is the highest of five Big 12 teams in the poll, ahead of Oklahoma State (19), TCU (20), Texas (22) and Oklahoma (30).

Opening Day for the Red Raiders is set for Friday, Feb. 14, at 1 p.m. against Houston Baptist. The matchup launches a four-game weekend for Tech as they host HBU for two games Friday and Saturday before facing Northern Colorado on Saturday and Sunday.

(Press release from Texas Tech Athletics)