Tech softball takes series at Kansas with extra-inning win

Story courtesy of Texas Tech athletics.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – A two-out RBI double from Yvonne Whaley in the eighth inning lifted Texas Tech (18-20, 2-10 Big 12) over Kansas (21-17, 2-7 Big 12) to clinch the series Sunday afternoon in Lawrence.

Missy Zoch earned her second complete-game win of the series in the circle for the Red Raiders, finishing the weekend with 23 strikeouts.

The Red Raiders wasted no time scoring, bringing home two runs in the first inning off a home run from Karli Hamilton. Heaven Burton reached base on an infield single to put the first Red Raider base runner on board for Hamilton who lifted a ball to dead center for her team-leading seventh home run of the season.

Kansas responded with a four-run third inning to take the lead 4-2. An errant throw allowed the leadoff runner to reach base and a single put two runners on. Back-to-back walks brought in one run and left the bases loaded for the Jayhawks with no outs. Ashlyn Anderson brought in a couple of runs on a bloop single to right to give Kansas the one run lead. Another run came in on a single to center from Madison Hirsch.

Tech pulled back within one in the top of the fifth sparked by a leadoff infield single from Riley Love. Jacee Hamlin drew a walk to put two runners on base for Whaley who sent an RBI single to center to score Love from second.

The Jayhawks threatened in the bottom half of the inning, putting two runners in scoring position with two outs, but a ground out would end the inning with Kansas narrowly ahead, 4-3.

A couple of walks in the sixth put two on for Tech, looking for the tying run. With two outs, Hamlin singled through the left side of the field, scoring Peyton Blythe from second to even the game at four.

Once again, the Jayhawks responded with a couple of base runners in the bottom of the seventh, but another groundout would send the game into extras for the second time in the series.

The Red Raiders took a 5-4 lead in the top of the eighth off another clutch hit from Whaley, who knocked in the game-tying run in Saturday’s series opener. Love tallied her second single of the day to give Tech a one-out base runner for Whaley, who roped a double to right center to score Love from first.

Zoch (9-9) retired the Kansas lineup in order in the eighth to secure Tech its first Big 12 series win since defeating the Jayhawks in April of 2019. The senior from Winchester, Texas pitched all eight innings giving up four runs, two earned, on four hits with seven walks and seven strikeouts.

Whaley, Burton and Love each tallied two hits for the Red Raiders, Whaley with the game winning hit to score Love.

Hailey Reed (7-3) took the loss in the circle, pitching the final inning for the Jayhawks. Kansas used four different arms in the circle in the series finale with Tatum Goff doing the majority of the lifting, pitching 5.0 innings giving up three runs on five hits.

Up Next

The Red Raiders will travel to Oklahoma next to face the top-ranked Sooners April 23-25.

Story courtesy of Texas Tech athletics.