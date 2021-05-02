Tech softball walks off Iowa State in regular season finale

This is a press release from Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Jacee Hamlin’s RBI base hit to left field in the seventh inning gave Texas Tech (19-25, 3-15 Big 12) the 3-2 walk off win over Iowa State (28-19, 3-12 Big 12) in the regular season finale Sunday afternoon at Rocky Johnson Field.

A couple of freshmen, Hamlin and Riley Love came up clutch for Tech in the ballgame. Love’s home run in the fifth inning tied the game at 2-2 to allow Hamlin to walk it off in the seventh.

The Red Raiders took their first lead of the series in the second inning after back-to-back doubles from Ellie Bailey and Arriana Villa. Bailey struck a double to right center to lead off the inning and Villa knocked her in with a double to left.

Morgan Hornback kept the Cyclone’s off the board until the third inning, when Mikayla Ramos doubled to left to score Sami Williams to tie the game at one.

Iowa State took a 2-1 lead in the top of the fifth via an RBI single from Kasey Simpson. Simpson brought in Milaysia Ochoa who reached on a single and stole second to get into scoring position.

Tech tied it up in the bottom half of the inning on Love’s first home run of the season. Love started off the frame with a solo shot that went just over the leaping left fielder’s glove.

Missy Zoch entered the game in relief of Hornback in the bottom of the sixth and retired the Cyclones in order to keep the game knotted at two. Zoch pitched another three up, three down frame in the seventh, giving Tech a chance to walk it off.

Kelcy Leach led off the bottom of the seventh with a single to left and moved into scoring position on a sac bunt from Maddie Westmoreland. Love tallied her second hit of the game with a single to center field that put the winning run 60 feet away with one out for Hamlin. The freshman came up clutch, roping a base hit over the head of the shortstop to score Leach from third and give the Red Raiders the 3-2 victory.

Hornback was strong in the circle for the Red Raiders giving up two runs on seven hits with three strikeouts in 5.0 innings of work. Zoch (10-12) picked up the win after pitching the final two frames giving up no hits and no walks while striking out three in her final game at Rocky Johnson Field.

Love went 2-for-3 from the plate with her first career home run. Hamlin, Villa, Leach, Abbie Orrick and Ellie Bailey each recorded a hit as the Red Raiders totaled seven in the contest.

Up Next

The Red Raiders are off next week and will await their fate as Iowa State takes on Kansas next weekend to determine which team will earn the final spot in the Big 12 Championships.

