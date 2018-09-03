Tech’s Ivan Ramirez Lands Top-10 Finish at Pebble Beach

The Texas Tech men’s golf team got a top-10 finish from Ivan Ramirez to highlight day three of The Carmel Cup, at Pebble Beach, on Sunday.

Ramirez started his day where he left off from Saturday’s 66, carding birdie on three of his first four holes of the day. He struggled at the turn, with bogeys on Nos. 9, 10 and 11, but rebounded nicely with birdies on 17 and 18 to polish off a 71. His three-day score of -8 landed him in a tie for ninth.

As a team, the Red Raiders (-7) took seventh, in what will likely be one of the strongest fields they encounter this season.

Before this tournament, Tech had an individual win or tie for first at Pebble Beach in each of the last three years. Ramirez’s finish did mark the fifth-straight year Tech has had an individual top-10 finisher at The Carmel Cup.

The Red Raiders mostly stayed around par, finishing +2 as a team for round three. Thomas Allkins shot a 72, with two birdies and two bogeys each, to finish tied for 35th (+2), Kyle Hogan (T-22, -3), Jansen Smith (T-40, +6) and Adam Blomme (47th, +13) all turned in +1 73s, and Markus Braadlie shot a 75, finishing at -1 and tied for 32nd In his first collegiate event.

Tech will be back in action Sept. 17-18 at the Showdown In The Rockies, in Driggs, Idaho.

COURTESY OF TEXAS TECH ATHLETICS