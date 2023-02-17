LUBBOCK, Texas – Halena Rahmaan took down a school record that lasted nearly 12 years, running a 2:48.06 in the 1000m Friday afternoon inside the Sports Performance Center.

In the second overall event of the Matador Qualifier, Rahmaan started to pull away after the 800m lap as she registered a 32.37 split on her 200m for the clear win. For Rahmaan, it was the first time running the event this season and first time since 2021. The previous record was held by Devin Bailey back on Feb. 25, 2011 with a time of 2:48.46.

Hannah Spears (2:59.67) ran the event for the first time placing third, while Adele Clarke (2:59.874, PB) and Melanie Jacobs (3:00.02, PB) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.

Staying with distance, Edward Rush marked the No. 5 all-time Tech mark in the mile going 4:01.75 (PB) as he placed first overall. Rush has run the mile three times this season, setting a new PB each outing.

The women’s pole vault saw Ryleigh Redding and Olivia Cade top out at 4.19m (13-9), both lifetime bests.

Malin Smith set a new weight throw PB in consecutive weeks. She threw 18.85m (61-10 ¼) for second. For the men, Chris Samaniego took third with a throw of 19.23m (63-1 ¼).

Notable outings included Caleb Wilborn in the high jump, competing in his second meet this season. He finished with a season-best 2.14m (7-0.25). Colton Naffziger put on a season-best performance in the pole vault clearing 17ft for the first time this season. He finished at 5.22m (17-1.50).

Tech hosts the Big 12 Indoor Championships Feb. 24-25 inside the Sports Performance Center.

