Tech’s Ryan Sublette makes Stopper of the Year Midseason Watch List

This is a press release courtesy of Texas Tech athletics.

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech junior right-handed pitcher Ryan Sublette is one of 65 pitchers in the nation named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers’ Association Midseason Stopper of the Year Watch List, the organization announced Wednesday.

Sublette is the fourth Red Raider to make the prestigious watch list since 2015, joining Micah Dallas (2021), Clayton Beeter (2020) and Corey Taylor (2015). Dallas and Beeter were both preseason watch list members.

Sublette has been the most productive weapon out of the bullpen for the Red Raiders this season, owning a 5-1 record with one save. His 3.12 ERA is second on the team among those with at least 10 innings pitched this season.

The Lemont, Illinois, native also leads all Red Raider relievers with a 3.9 strikeout to walk ratio, sitting down 35 batters on the year and allowing nine walks over 26.0 inning of work. Additionally, he has the best success rate of any Red Raider against right-handed hitters, who are a collective 10-of-57 (.175) against him this season.

Sublette and the No. 11 Red Raiders are gearing up for a road trip to Austin this weekend where they’ll collide with No. 3 Texas.

