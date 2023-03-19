LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech sent 16 batters to the plate in a ten-run 5th inning in the No. 22 Red Raiders series-clinching 12-1 win over No. 12 Oklahoma State Sunday at Rip Griffin Park.

The eleven-run win was the largest margin of victory against the Cowboys in series history.

Oklahoma State jumped in front on a David Mendham RBI single in the first but the Red Raiders would answer in the third.

After tying the game on a Gage Harrelson double, the Red Raiders took a 2-1 lead on a Kevin Bazzell sacrifice fly.

Texas Tech opened it up in the fifth inning, starting with an Austin Green grand slam to make it 6-1. Two batters later, Damian Bravo hit his second home run of the series to put the Red Raiders ahead 8-1.

Texas Tech plated ten runs on ten hits in the frame and went on to run-rule the Cowboys in seven innings.

Brandon Beckel came out of the bullpen to pitch two and a third innings to pick up the win.

The Red Raiders (18-4, 2-1 Big 12) continue conference play against Texas at 7 p.m. Friday at Disch-Falk Field.