LUBBOCK, Texas — Jon Rothstein with CBS Sports said Terrence Shannon will enter his name in the transfer portal.

Shannon, a 6’6” guard, averaged 10.4 points per game in the season which just ended Thursday evening for Texas Tech – having made it to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA post-season tournament. Tech, the No. 3 seed in the West, fell to Duke 78-73.

Rothstein said Friday he heard it directly from Shannon, and “[He] will still consider a return to Texas Tech.”