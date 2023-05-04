LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech sprinter Terrence Jones remains on the latest Bowerman Watchlist update, the organization announced Thursday afternoon.

Jones debuted on the April 20th list, following a stellar performance at Florida’s Tom Jones Memorial meet. He clocked a 9.91 in the 100m, which is still the world-leading time.

In the latest update, pole vaulter Zach Bradford and hurdler Caleb Dean are receiving votes.

Tech is off this week before heading to Norman next week for the Big 12 Outdoor Championships May 12-14.