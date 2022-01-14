Terrence Shannon Jr. announces return Saturday against Kansas State

Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) celebrates after a three-point basket against Arkansas in the first half of a second-round game in the NCAA men’s college basketball tournament at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

MANHATTAN, Kansas — No. 19 Texas Tech will get guard Terrence Shannon Jr. back Saturday against Kansas State, Shannon said Friday.

The junior guard tweeted, “Can’t keep a animal in a cage for too long… back with the gang tomorrow.”

Shannon last played December 14 against Arkansas State. He left that game with back spasms and has not played since.

He’s played just six games this season, but is Texas Tech’s leading scorer on a per-game basis at 14.3 points per game. Shannon was the team’s second-leading scorer last season at 12.9 points per contest.

The Red Raiders went 5-2 while Shannon was sidelined with his injury, including wins over No. 6 Kansas and No. 1 Baylor.

Texas Tech and Kansas State tip off at 11:00 a.m. Saturday on ESPN2.