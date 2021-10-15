Terrence Shannon Jr. named to Preseason All-Big 12 Team

Texas Tech’s Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) shoots the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon Jr. was named to the Preseason All-Big 12 Team Wednesday.

Shannon is entering his third season as a Red Raider. He was second on the team in scoring with 12.9 points per game in 2020-21. He also averaged 4.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

He was one of six players to make the team due to a tie in voting. He was joined by Kansas guard Remy Martin, Baylor guard/forward Matthew Mayer, Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji, Kansas forward David McCormack and Texas guard Marcus Carr.

The team is voted on by Big 12 coaches.

Shannon is the sixth Red Raider to make the team and the first since Zach Smith in 2017-18.