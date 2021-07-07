Terrence Shannon Jr. returns for another season at Texas Tech

On Wednesday, Terrence Shannon Jr. went to Twitter to announce that he will take his name out of the NBA Draft and return for another season at Texas Tech

This past season Shannon was a standout once again for the Red Raiders, as he averaged 12.9 points and four rebounds per game, as he earned a spot on the All-Big 12 Third Team. He was also one of five finalists for the Julius Erving Award, which goes to the best small forward in the nation.

With Shannon’s return, Texas Tech will bring back three of its top five scorers from last year for the 2021-22 season.