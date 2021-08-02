Terrence Shannon Jr. signs endorsement deals with local restaurants

Texas Tech’s Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) shoots the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Kansas State, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Brad Tollefson)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr. signed endorsement deals with local restaurants Table 82 and Las Brisas Southwestern Steakhouse, he announced Monday.

I’m happy to announce I’m partnering up with Table 82 and Las Brisas Southwest Steakhouse to represent two of Lubbock’s best dining experiences. Can’t wait to see #redraidernation out at either restaurant very soon!

#table82 #lasbrisas #locallbk #lbkfoodie #806eats pic.twitter.com/KeX3tJ7MoD — Terrence Shannon Jr (@Sn1per_T) August 2, 2021

Shannon took advantage of a new rule that the NCAA adopted July 1 which allows student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.

The partnerships with the restaurants were the first endorsement deals Shannon has announced.

His teammate Kevin McCullar announced in July that he’d signed a deal with Raising Cane’s.

Shannon opted to return to Texas Tech after testing the NBA Draft waters this offseason. He averaged 12.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game last season as a sophomore.