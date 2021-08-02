Terrence Shannon Jr. signs endorsement deals with local restaurants

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech basketball star Terrence Shannon Jr. signed endorsement deals with local restaurants Table 82 and Las Brisas Southwestern Steakhouse, he announced Monday.
Shannon took advantage of a new rule that the NCAA adopted July 1 which allows student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness.
The partnerships with the restaurants were the first endorsement deals Shannon has announced.
His teammate Kevin McCullar announced in July that he’d signed a deal with Raising Cane’s.
Shannon opted to return to Texas Tech after testing the NBA Draft waters this offseason. He averaged 12.9 points and 4.0 rebounds per game last season as a sophomore.