Terrence Shannon Jr. wins Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

Texas Tech guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (1) celebrates during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Louisville in the Jimmy V Classic, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in New York. Texas Tech defeated No.1 Louisville 70-57. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Terrence Shannon Jr. was named the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Week on Monday following Texas Tech’s upset of No. 1 Louisville.

The freshman guard scored 13 points and hit an important rainbow jumper down the stretch to help Texas Tech close out the Cardinals. He also notched three rebounds and a steal.

Shannon has played well while fellow freshman Jahmi’us Ramsey has been hurt, scoring 24 points against DePaul before his 13 against Louisville.

Shannon is already the third Texas Tech player to win Big 12 Newcomer of the Week this season, joining Ramsey and T.J. Holyfield.