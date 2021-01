AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Tech Lady Raiders lost to the University of Texas 72-53 Saturday night.

With the loss, Krista Gerlich’s bunch is 8-9 overall and 3-8 in Big 12 play.

Texas blew the game open in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Raiders 25-8. Longhorn forward Charli Collier had 30 points and 19 rebounds.

Vivian Gray and Maka Jackson tied for the Texas Tech scoring lead with 12 points.

Next, the Lady Raiders will return home to face Kansas State on Wednesday.