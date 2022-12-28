HOUSTON, Texas – Texas Tech and Ole Miss kicked off the Texas Bowl Thursday evening in Houston with the Red Raiders looking for a second straight bowl win.

Texas Tech’s defense forced a turnover on down on Ole Miss’ first possession Jaxson Dart’s pass attempt on 4th & 7 fell to the ground incomplete.

The Red Raider offense was on the verge of turning that into points until Tyler Shough’s pass was intercepted by Rebels defensive back Trey Washington in the end zone.

The defense would come up big again on the next Ole Miss possession. Rebels running back Quinshon Judkins was stonewalled by Myles Cole on 4th & 1 from the Mississippi 29-yard line.

The Red Raiders would cash in this time around. Both Behren Morton and Shough were in on the play. Morton would go in motion, then line up at center on his tiptoes, and the snap would go through his legs right to Shough, who ran it in from two yards out on 4th & goal to give Texas Tech the early 7-0 lead.

Ole Miss answers with a five-play 75-yard drive capped by a Zac Evans 8-yard touchdown to tie the game at 7-7.

On the Red Raiders’ next possession, Trey Wolff hits a 42-yard field goal to reclaim the lead at 10-7 with 3:23 remaining in the first quarter.

The Rebels would go for it on 4th down for the third time in the quarter and would be stopped again on a Dadrion Taylor-Demerson interception.

On Texas Tech’s next possession in the second quarter, the Red Raiders were denied inside the five on a 4th down conversion attempt when the Rebels stopped Xavier White three yards short of the end zone.

Lane Kiffin kept his punter on the bench and went for it on 4th & 1 from the Rebels’ 11-yard line and converted for the first time on the night on a Judkins three-yard run.

On the next play, the Texas Tech defense picked off their second Dart pass of the game. Marquis Waters intercepted the pass and returned it to the Ole Miss 9-yard line.

After being stuffed on the previous possession, the Red Raiders would go for it on 4th & goal again, and for the second time, Shough would run it in for a score to extend Texas Tech’s lead to 17-7.

A failed fake punt attempt by Ole Miss would give the Red Raiders great field position again with six minutes remaining in the first half.

Texas Tech would face 4th down on the drive and convert on a Shough pass to Henry Teeter. It was the ninth 4th down conversion attempt between the two teams in the first half.

They would face 4th & 5 a few plays later but settle for a field goal attempt this time. Wolff converted the 32-yard attempt to make it 20-7 Red Raiders with 2:13 remaining in the first half.

The defense would force its third turnover of the game on Mississippi’s next possession. Jaylon Hutchings forced the fumble by Dart, and Taylor-Demerson recovered it deep in Rebel territory.

Five plays later, Shough hit Jared Bradley in stride for a 9-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion attempt failed, so the Red Raiders took a 26-7 lead into the locker room.