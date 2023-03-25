AUSTIN, Texas – No. 14 Texas Tech was unable to get the offense going in Friday’s 6-2 loss to Texas At UFCU Disch-Falk Field.

It was the Red Raiders’ first true road game of the season and the third time to score two runs, all of which have come away from Rip Griffin Park and resulted in losses.

The Red Raiders jumped in front 2-1 in the sixth inning with Gavin Kash’s team-leading eighth home run of the season, but the Longhorns would answer in the bottom of the inning and take on insurance runs down the stretch to pick up the series-opening win.

Brendan Girton exited the game after giving up a one-out double in the sixth. Ryan Free entered and gave up a two-run home run to the first batter he face. The Porter Brown homer gave Texas the lead for good. Free would retire the next five batters he faced but would take the loss.

The Longhorns’ insurance runs came in the eighth. Kyle Robinson walked the first two batters he faced and then gave up a two-run double and sacrifice fly to put Texas in front 6-2.

The Red Raiders (18-5, 2-2) are scheduled to start Mason Molina opposite Texas righthander Travis Sthele. First pitch is set for 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Disch-Falk Field.