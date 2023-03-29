ARLINGTON, Texas – Former Texas Tech pitcher Robert Dugger signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers Wednesday.

The veteran righthanded pitcher has been assigned to Triple-A Round Rock.

Dugger has pitched 86.2 innings for four teams during his major league career, including four appearances in 2022 with Tampa and Cincinnati.

The 27-year-old made his major league debut with the Seattle Mariners after being drafted by the organization in 2016.

In 2016, Dugger made 30 appearances for Texas Tech out of the bullpen. He compiled a 6-1 record and recorded three saves on his way to Big 12 Honorable Mention honors.