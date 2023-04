LUBBOCK, Texas – Due to inclement weather, Texas Tech’s baseball game versus Abilene Christian will be postponed and rescheduled for a later date that is TBD.

The next home baseball game will be Thursday, starting a three-game series versus North Dakota State.

Schedule Ahead

Thu. 4/6 – North Dakota State, 6:30 p.m.

Fri. 4/7 – North Dakota State, 6:30 p.m.Sat. 4/8 – North Dakota State, 2 p.m.

(Texas Tech Press Release)