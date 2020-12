PITTSBURGH, PA – OCTOBER 03: Jordan Addison #3 of the Pittsburgh Panthers is hit by Malik Dunlap #24 of the North Carolina State Wolfpack while attempting to make a catch in the second quarter during the game at Heinz Field on October 3, 2020 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

Texas Tech added some more depth to its defensive secondary on Friday when North Carolina State redshirt sophomore Malik Dunlap announced on Instagram that he will transfer to Texas Tech.

Dunlap played in 23 games during his career with the Wolfpack, and recorded 41 tackles and 14 pass breakups.

He will have three seasons of eligibility in Lubbock.