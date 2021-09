LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Tech football team will honor Luke Siegel on its helmets this season.

Tim Siegel shared on social media Friday a picture of the team’s helmet with a “LUK3” sticker on the back.

LUK3 made the helmet for ⁦@TexasTechFB⁩ ⁦@TechAthletics⁩ Thank you Red Raiders for your support pic.twitter.com/LtJzpStHTf — Tim Siegel (@TimSiegelTTU) September 3, 2021

Texas Tech is not the only college football team that will honor Siegel on its helmets. SMU football unveiled a LUKE sticker on their helmets as well Friday. Sonny Dykes, the son of Spike Dykes, coaches SMU.