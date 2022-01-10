Texas Tech adds Oklahoma State OL transfer Monroe Mills

LUBBOCK, Texas — Former Oklahoma State offensive lineman Monroe Mills will transfer to Texas Tech, according to his Twitter.

Mills appeared in just two games over two seasons for the Cowboys, according to their team website.

He signed with Oklahoma State as a three-star prospect out of Father Tolton High School in Columbia, Missouri. He chose the Cowboys over offers from Iowa State, Missouri and other schools.

He was listed at 6-foot-6, 300 pounds on the Oklahoma State roster.

Mills joins Texas transfers Tyler Owens and Joshua Moore, Missouri State linebacker Dimitri Moore, Minnesota wide receiver Brady Boyd and New Mexico offensive lineman Cade Briggs as players to transfer to Texas Tech this offseason.