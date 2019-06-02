Red Raider Nation

Texas Tech advances to Regional Final with win over Dallas Baptist

Texas Tech Baseball defeated Dallas Baptist 3-2 to advance to a Regional Final for the fourth straight season.

Cam Warren hit a two-run home run in the top of the second inning, and the Red Raiders never trailed in a win over the Patriots.

Caleb Kilian started the game and threw four and two-thirds innings before Taylor Floyd came on in relief and closed out the game.

The Red Raiders will await the winner of the Dallas Baptist/Florida game tomorrow. First pitch between those two teams is 2:00 pm. Tech will play the winner at 8:00 pm and would have to win just once to advance to the Super Regionals.

