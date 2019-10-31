Texas Tech Alum Joe Dillon celebrates World Series win

Red Raider Nation

by: RRN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HOUSTON — A familiar face is a World Series champion.

Former Texas Tech All-American Joe Dillon is in his second season at the Washington Nationals assistant hitting coach.

The Nationals beat the Astros, 6-2, in Game 7 Wednesday night in Houston.

“It’s surreal. We’ve got a great group of guys that came together and stuck together and overcome a lot of odds all year long,” Dillon told KAMC’s Wes Rapaport during the National’s locker room celebration. “Now we’re enjoying this. It’s like a dream come true.”

Dillon played two seasons at Texas Tech. In his senior season in 1997, he hit a school-record 33 home runs and helped the Red Raiders win the inaugural Big 12 regular season title.

Dillon was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame in 2008.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Big 12 Scoreboard (Scorestream)

Event Calendar