Texas Tech Alum Joe Dillon celebrates World Series win

Former Texas Tech All-American Joe Dillon is in his second season at the Washington Nationals assistant hitting coach.

The Nationals beat the Astros, 6-2, in Game 7 Wednesday night in Houston.

“It’s surreal. We’ve got a great group of guys that came together and stuck together and overcome a lot of odds all year long,” Dillon told KAMC’s Wes Rapaport during the National’s locker room celebration. “Now we’re enjoying this. It’s like a dream come true.”

Dillon played two seasons at Texas Tech. In his senior season in 1997, he hit a school-record 33 home runs and helped the Red Raiders win the inaugural Big 12 regular season title.

Dillon was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame in 2008.