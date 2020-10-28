Former Red Raider Josh Bard wins World Series ring with Dodgers

ARLINGTON, Texas — Former Texas Tech baseball player Josh Bard won a World Series ring Tuesday when the Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the championship with a 3-1 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Bard is the Dodgers’ bullpen coach.

Bard played for the Red Raiders from 1997-1999. He was a catcher, and was named an All-American in 1998 and 1999. He was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame in 2016.

Before he got into coaching, Bard had a 10-year MLB career. He played for the Red Sox, Indians, Padres, Nationals and Mariners. He hit .254 with 39 career home runs.

Bard started coaching in the 2016 season, when he was hired as the Dodgers’ bullpen coach. He spent 2018 and 2019 as the New York Yankees’ bench coach before returning to the Dodgers for the 2020 season.