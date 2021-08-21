Texas Tech alum Sam Eguavoen tallies 11 tackles, four sacks in preseason game

Atlanta Falcons running back D’Onta Foreman (38) is tackled by Miami Dolphins linebackers Jaelan Phillips (15) and Sam Eguavoen (49) during the second half of a NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI — Former Red Raider Sam Eguavoen delivered a remarkable performance in the Miami Dolphins’ 37-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons Saturday, tallying 11 tackles and four sacks.

Eguavoen became the first NFL player since 2017 to sack the quarterback four times in a preseason game, according to the Dolphins. His fourth sack went for a safety.

.@SamEguavoen13 IS PLAYING LIGHTS OUT! His fourth sack of the night AND the safety.



📺 >> Watch on @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/UxyGAo7VKJ — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) August 22, 2021

Eguavoen is in his third season with the Dolphins after coming to the NFL from the CFL’s Saskatchewan Roughriders. He left Texas Tech in 2014 and took four years to make the NFL, three of which came with the Roughriders.

At Texas Tech, Eguavoen piled up 225 tackles and 3.5 sacks from 2011-2014. He was an All-Big 12 Honorable Mention in 2014.