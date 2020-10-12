Texas Tech announces 0 active cases of COVID-19 among student-athletes

Photo credit: Elise Bressler / Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech announced Monday that there are no active cases of COVID-19 among its student-athlete population.

The school tested 221 student-athletes and athletics staff members last week, and no tests returned positive.

View the full testing data from Texas Tech athletics below.

Football

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Oct. 4: 133

Total positive test results from Oct. 4: 0

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Oct. 7: 58

Total positive test results from Oct. 7: 0

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Oct. 9: 133

Total positive test results from Oct. 9: 0

Active cases among student-athletes: 0

Recoveries among student-athletes: 78

Active cases among staff: 0

Recoveries among staff: 5

All Other Sports

Total student-athletes/staff tested over past seven days: 221

Total positive test results over past seven days: 0

Active cases among student-athletes: 0

Active cases among staff: 0

