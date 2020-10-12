Texas Tech announces 0 active cases of COVID-19 among student-athletes

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech announced Monday that there are no active cases of COVID-19 among its student-athlete population.
The school tested 221 student-athletes and athletics staff members last week, and no tests returned positive.
View the full testing data from Texas Tech athletics below.
Football
Total student-athletes/staff tested on Oct. 4: 133
Total positive test results from Oct. 4: 0
Total student-athletes/staff tested on Oct. 7: 58
Total positive test results from Oct. 7: 0
Total student-athletes/staff tested on Oct. 9: 133
Total positive test results from Oct. 9: 0
Active cases among student-athletes: 0
Recoveries among student-athletes: 78
Active cases among staff: 0
Recoveries among staff: 5
All Other Sports
Total student-athletes/staff tested over past seven days: 221
Total positive test results over past seven days: 0
Active cases among student-athletes: 0
Active cases among staff: 0