LUBBOCK, Texas – The Big 12 conference released the new-look 2023 soccer schedule on Monday.

Texas Tech opens its conference slate against Houston, one of the league’s four new programs. The Red Raiders and Cougars face off on Thursday, Sept. 14 at the John Walker Soccer Complex.

Texas Tech then travels to Austin to face the reigning Big 12 Regular Season Champions, Texas, on Thursday, Sept. 24, before heading to Waco to squad off against Baylor (Sept 24).

The Red Raiders will then return home for three of its next four matches – Oklahoma (Sept. 28), newcomer Cincinnati (Oct. 1), and TCU (Oct. 8) – with a Thursday night road contest at newcomer BYU (Sept. 8) following the first two home matchups.

Tech will close out the regular season with two of its final three matches on the road. The Red Raiders visit newcomer UCF (Oct. 12) and Iowa State (Oct. 23), with Senior Day split in between on Sunday, Oct. 15 against Oklahoma State.

The Big 12 Tournament returns to Round Rock, Texas, starting Oct. 24.

(The Texas Tech Sports Communications Department contributed to this report.)