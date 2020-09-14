Texas Tech announces 28 active COVID-19 cases among student-athletes, 6 on football team

Red Raider Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to numbers sent out by Texas Tech athletics Monday, 28 student-athletes have active cases of COVID-19. Of those 28, six are football players.

Read the full update from Texas Tech athletics below:

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics announced Monday it has now completed 2,861 tests for COVID-19 among its student-athletes, coaches and staff with 116 total positive cases among student-athletes for all sports. Of the positive cases among student-athletes, 28 remain active, including six within the Red Raider football program.

Below is the latest testing data from the week of Sept. 6-12. Texas Tech will release data in a similar fashion each Monday moving forward.

Football

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Sept. 6: 136

Total positive test results from Sept. 6: 3 (all student-athletes)

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Sept. 9: 70

Total positive test results from Sept. 9: 2 (all student-athletes)

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Sept. 11: 144

Total positive test results from Sept. 11: 0

Active cases among student-athletes: 6

Recoveries among student-athletes: 69

Active cases among staff: 0

Recoveries among staff: 5

All Other Sports

Total student-athletes/staff tested over past seven days: 156

Total positive test results over past seven days: 21

Active cases among student-athletes: 22

Active cases among staff: 4

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Big 12 Scoreboard (Scorestream)

Event Calendar