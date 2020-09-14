Texas Tech announces 28 active COVID-19 cases among student-athletes, 6 on football team

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to numbers sent out by Texas Tech athletics Monday, 28 student-athletes have active cases of COVID-19. Of those 28, six are football players.
Read the full update from Texas Tech athletics below:
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics announced Monday it has now completed 2,861 tests for COVID-19 among its student-athletes, coaches and staff with 116 total positive cases among student-athletes for all sports. Of the positive cases among student-athletes, 28 remain active, including six within the Red Raider football program.
Below is the latest testing data from the week of Sept. 6-12. Texas Tech will release data in a similar fashion each Monday moving forward.
Football
Total student-athletes/staff tested on Sept. 6: 136
Total positive test results from Sept. 6: 3 (all student-athletes)
Total student-athletes/staff tested on Sept. 9: 70
Total positive test results from Sept. 9: 2 (all student-athletes)
Total student-athletes/staff tested on Sept. 11: 144
Total positive test results from Sept. 11: 0
Active cases among student-athletes: 6
Recoveries among student-athletes: 69
Active cases among staff: 0
Recoveries among staff: 5
All Other Sports
Total student-athletes/staff tested over past seven days: 156
Total positive test results over past seven days: 21
Active cases among student-athletes: 22
Active cases among staff: 4