Texas Tech announces 28 active COVID-19 cases among student-athletes, 6 on football team

LUBBOCK, Texas — According to numbers sent out by Texas Tech athletics Monday, 28 student-athletes have active cases of COVID-19. Of those 28, six are football players.

Read the full update from Texas Tech athletics below:

LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech Athletics announced Monday it has now completed 2,861 tests for COVID-19 among its student-athletes, coaches and staff with 116 total positive cases among student-athletes for all sports. Of the positive cases among student-athletes, 28 remain active, including six within the Red Raider football program.

Below is the latest testing data from the week of Sept. 6-12. Texas Tech will release data in a similar fashion each Monday moving forward.

Football

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Sept. 6: 136

Total positive test results from Sept. 6: 3 (all student-athletes)

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Sept. 9: 70

Total positive test results from Sept. 9: 2 (all student-athletes)

Total student-athletes/staff tested on Sept. 11: 144

Total positive test results from Sept. 11: 0

Active cases among student-athletes: 6

Recoveries among student-athletes: 69

Active cases among staff: 0

Recoveries among staff: 5

All Other Sports

Total student-athletes/staff tested over past seven days: 156

Total positive test results over past seven days: 21

Active cases among student-athletes: 22

Active cases among staff: 4