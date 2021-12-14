Texas Tech announces addition of 3 transfers

TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor (1) runs with the ball as Texas defensive back Tyler Owens (44) defends in the first half of an NCAA college football game in Fort Worth, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Louis DeLuca)

LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech football announced Tuesday that three transfers signed with the team.

Texas safety Tyler Owens, Missouri State linebacker Dimitri Moore and Minnesota wide receiver Brady Boyd will join the team in January.

“This is a great start to an exciting week for us as a program with these three guys choosing to be Red Raiders,” Red Raider Head Coach McGuire said. “We are fired up for the potential of this signing class, and we know it is only going to get better starting tomorrow. These three signees will all be instrumental in our future as a program, and we can’t wait to officially welcome them to campus in January.”

Owens played in 27 games for the Longhorns and started one, making 12 tackles during his time in Austin. Owens had a big play against Texas Tech in 2020 when he blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown.

Coming out of Plano East High School, Owens chose the Longhorns as a five-star prospect. He will have two seasons of eligibility as a Red Raider.

Moore played one season at Missouri State and three at Vanderbilt before committing to Texas Tech. He played for Joey McGuire at Cedar Hill High School. For more on him, read our full story HERE.

Boyd will come to Lubbock after he spent one year at Minnesota. He played in nine games, made two catches and contributed on special teams. He went to high school at Southlake Carroll.